President Kovind on 3-day visit to Bangladesh, attend country's 50th Victory Day celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dhaka from December 15 to 17 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Monday.

During the visit, the President will hold a delegation-level meeting with Hamid. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen are scheduled to call upon the President, the release added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 this year. He had attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy. India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity, health, culture and people-to-people ties, energy and power to development partnership and sub-regional cooperation. Both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release read.

The upcoming visit of the President on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding.

( With inputs from ANI )

