Prime Minister of Denmark concludes visit to India

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen concluded her visit to India, which was from October 9 to 11. This was the first visit by a Head of Government to India post COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, Frederiksen was accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. In her bilateral exchanges, Frederiksen held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also called on the President of India Ramnath Kovind and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The bilateral talks between both the Prime Ministers were held demonstrating the close partnership between the two countries. Both the PMs reviewed the progress in Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit held in September 2020, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The ongoing partnerships in green technologies and sustainable solutions in sectors like renewable energy, including wind and solar, water, shipping and ports, infrastructure and circular economy were appreciated by both the leaders.

More than 200 Danish companies present in India are actively involved in taking forward key national missions of India like Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India, Skill India and Namame Gange. The Danish PM invited more Indian companies to invest in Denmark, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed regional and global developments, including the post-pandemic global economic recovery, Indo-Pacific and the situation in Afghanistan.

India and Denmark decided to further expand collaboration in the areas of agriculture technology, including in the sectors of food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries and aquaculture. New areas of cooperation like Smart Water Resource Management, Waste to Best- the creation of best resources from waste, and efficient supply chain management were also identified. Both countries welcomed cooperation in the field of health, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Four Government-to-Government MoUs and agreements were exchanged during the visit, in the fields of traditional knowledge, skill development, mapping of groundwater resources and coolant technologies. Also, three commercial agreements were also concluded on the sidelines of the visit.

Frederiksen also invited PM Modi to visit Copenhagen for the second India-Nordic summit in 2022. President Ramnath Kovind extended an invitation to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit India next year.

Frederiksen also visited Agra and the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan where she got a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

