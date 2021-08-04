Probe ordered after selfie with jail inmate in MP goes viral

Gwalior, Aug 4 An alleged video showing several youths with a jail inmate of Gwalior Central jail in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on the social media, which has exposed the security apparatus in the jail. Following the incident, the Jail Superintendent Manoj Sahu has ordered a probe into the matter.

Despite mobile phones are prohibited inside a meeting room where prisoners meet with the visitors, this incident has brought forth the lapses on the part of the jail administration.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, special guidelines are being followed in the jail. The room where the prisoners and the visitors meet is surrounded by a glass wall.

Aniket Shivhare, the son of a liquor trader, is lodged in the Gwalior Central Jail. Recently, several youths met him in the jail. The meeting took place following all jail regulations while they interacted standing opposite to the each other surrounded by a glass wall.

After this meeting, a video went viral on social media in which Aniket is seen meeting the youths standing in the visitors room inside the jail and taking selfie.

One of the youths who went to meet Aniket shared a video and pictures of their meeting on the social media. After the matter came to the fore, the jail administration has come under severe criticism.

Picture and video were taken despite there are three prison guards or security personnel deployed inside the visitors room.

Following the incident, Jail Superintendent Manoj Sahu spoke to the media and said, "The incident is a serious negligence. How did a mobile phone reach inside the jail premises? I have ordered a probe into the matter."

