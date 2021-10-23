Protests in Bangladesh against communal violence

Hindu community leaders, students, teachers, and activists are set to demonstrate and observe a token hunger strike in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Saturday to press home their demand for ensuring the safety and security of religious minorities in the country, local media reported.

Demanding a quick trial of perpetrators who attacked Hindu temples, Durga Puja venues, and homes in several districts recently, various groups including Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) have announced their participation in the protests, reported Dhaka Tribune.The BPUP alleged that the administration had failed to act on attacks on Hindus in the country, that were sparked by false allegations of the Holy Quran being desecrated in Comilla.

Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, BPUP General Secretary, said that at the night of the incident, only one guard was present at the temporary Puja venue in Comilla. The power supply to the mandapa area was cut off for a period between 3 am and 4 am that night, according to Dhaka Tribune.

"The question of what caused the power outage remains unresolved. Is the incident being investigated?" the BPUP General Secretary asked.

As per the newspaper, so far, a total of 102 cases have been filed accusing 20,619 people in connection with the recent violence against the Hindu community. Of the accused, police have arrested 583 people and drives are underway to arrest the rest, according to the police's official data.

On late Thursday, police in Chittagong arrested 10 people, including nine members of former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur-led Bangladesh Students' Rights Council, over their alleged involvement in the recent attack on the Durga Puja pavilion at the JM Sen Hall in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

