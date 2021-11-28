Protests in Pak's Peshawar against ban on students unions

Students in Peshawar city here held a protest rally on Friday against Imran Khan's government for imposing a ban on students unions.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands for the provision of facilities to the students.

The protestors demanded the restoration of the students unions so they could raise voices for their rights in a befitting manner, Dawn reported.

Student leader Qasim Khan said that the students' unions had been banned by martial law but the successive governments also maintained the restriction.Qasim Khan said the restriction on student unions was a clear violation of Article 17 of the Constitution, which states that "every citizen shall have the right to form associations or unions, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, public order or morality".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor