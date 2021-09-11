Punjab to set up helpline for jail inmates to lodge complaints

Chandigarh, Sep 11 In a significant decision, the Punjab government has decided to operationalize a special helpline for the inmates to lodge complaints against any wrongdoings inside the jail premises.

ADGP (Jails) P.K. Sinha said the helpline is aimed to keep tabs on bribery, drugs and other illegal activities. The inmates and prisoners can register their complaints by making a call free of cost from the public call office installed in the jails.

He said the complaints received would be thoroughly investigated in the state headquarters and if found correct, the erring staff would be proceeded against.

The ADGP on Friday visited barracks in the Ropar jail, especially where women inmates are lodged and appreciated the embroidery, wall paintings as well as kitchen work done by them.

Afterwards, he addressed inmates in Gurdwara Sahib inside the jail and said the government is going to implement a master plan to stop the incidents of suicides by the inmates in the jails.

Institute of Correctional Administration Deputy Director Upneet Laali said there are lots of reasons behind suicides by inmates. She emphasized on deputing psychologists in the jails.

