Punjabi youth murdered in Canada

Toronto, Sep 7 A 23-year-old Indian youth from Punjab has been murdered in Canada.

Prabhjot Singh Katri was found murdered early on Sunday morning near his residence in the city of Truro in Nova Scotia.

The victim came to Canada from India in 2017 for higher studies. After finishing his studies, he was on a work visa and was driving a cab to earn his livelihood.

The victim was returning home after work when he was murdered, not far from the apartment he shared with his sister and her husband. The relatives and friends of the victim claim it to be a hate crime.

The small Indo-Canadian community in the town is in shock.

Maninder Singh, the victim's cousin, said that his murder was hate-motivated.

He said Prabhjot did two jobs to help his family in India and was waiting to apply for permanent residency in Canada.

"He was an innocent guy returning back from his job. He drove a taxi," the victim's friend, Jatinder Kumardeep, was quoted as saying.

Agampal Singh, another friend of the victim, said that he had no enemies.

"We don't have any idea why this happened. He was a very innocent guy. He didn't talk with people he didn't know. And then this thing happens, which has totally destroyed his family and us also. We come to this country for a good future. We are not safe here. I can't even sleep."

An online fundraiser has raised more than $50,000 to send the body to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor