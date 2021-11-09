Put women on frontline of climate crisis: Christian Aid

BY VISHAL GULATI

Glasgow, Nov 9 As world leaders meet at COP26 to address the climate crisis, international development charity Christian Aid on Tuesday launched a new report which warns women are disproportionately impacted by climate change and calls for women's "strengths, knowledge and capabilities" to be at the forefront of the climate response.

Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy and Policy for Christian Aid, explained to that "the fight against climate change is inextricably intertwined with poverty and inequality...transformative policies are required to support women's initiative and leadership".

The report, titled 'Women on the Front Line: Healing the Earth, seeking justice', warns the climate response needs to shift power and resources from the Global North to the Global South. It calls for 70 per cent of climate financing to be targeted at locally led responses, including matching funds for loss and damage to adaptation and mitigation.

Climate finance has been a contentious issue at the underway 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

