Putin, Biden to have a videoconference on Tuesday evening

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a videoconference with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.

"Evening. The presidents will decide on their own," Peskov told Sputnik when asked when the conversation would take place and how long it would last.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor