Putin explains why Russia resumed strategic aviation drills several years ago

Russia resumed strategic aviation drills several years ago because the United States continued such flights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We did not do it in 1990s and almost until the mid-2000s... We terminated our strategic aviation flights unilaterally. But our American partners continued," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster. "We waited for about five years and resumed those flights. So, there is no surprise about it, and we have been flying for several years already." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor