Putin offers condolences to Lebanese President over deadly fuel tanker explosion

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the deadly fuel tank blast in northern Lebanon's Akkar province.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the province's Akkar District. The Lebanese Red Cross said earlier this day that at least 20 people had died as a result of the explosion.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the tragic consequences of the explosion of a fuel storage facility in Akkar province," the message read.

Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

