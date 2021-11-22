Putin offers to partake in testing of Russian nasal vaccine against COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the Russian candidate nasal vaccine against COVID-19 during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, on Sunday.
"Can I take part in this experiment?" Putin asked Logunov, who replied that this would require signing a form of consent.
"Agreed, I will make sure to sign it. It can be done today," the Russian president said. (ANI/Sputnik)
