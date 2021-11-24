Putin receives nasal COVID-19 vaccine
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 08:22 PM2021-11-24T20:22:29+5:302021-11-24T20:30:13+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.
"The next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich [Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center, he himself administered the second part of this procedure to me, namely this nasal powder," Putin told a government meeting, adding that he felt no side effects.
Speaking about his revaccination, Putin mentioned that his antibody titer fell six months after the COVID-19 vaccination and experts advised him to take a booster dose. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
