Putin to meet with President of Vietnam in Moscow
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 05:35 AM2021-11-30T05:35:30+5:302021-11-30T05:45:07+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders are expected to discuss urgent issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres: political dialogue, trade and economic, defence industry, scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian contacts.
The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
