Putin to take part in G20, ASEAN, East Asia Summits next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in several international summits next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program.

The agenda includes high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summit. Putin will also virtually partake in the G20 summit. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

