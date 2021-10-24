Putin to take part in G20, ASEAN, East Asia Summits next week
By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 10:47 PM2021-10-24T22:47:45+5:302021-10-24T22:55:18+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in several international summits next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program.
The agenda includes high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summit. Putin will also virtually partake in the G20 summit. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor