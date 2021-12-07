Putin will speak to Biden based on national interests: Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Such a number of false reports are published in the media ... In general, we see that tensions are increasing in rhetoric, but still we urge to keep coolheadedness. Moreover, presidents never speak based on emotions, they always speak de facto based on their national interests," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents aim at having a dialogue and not staying in a deadlock, the official added.

"Putin has repeatedly said that we are looking for a good, predictable relationship with the United States. Russia never intended to attack anyone, but we have our own concerns, we have our own red lines. The president spoke about this clearly, to which Biden replied that he was not going to recognize any red lines," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

