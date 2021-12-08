Putin will surely send congratulatory message to new German chancellor Scholz: Kremlin
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 04:44 PM2021-12-08T16:44:02+5:302021-12-08T16:55:07+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Scholz from the Social Democratic party as the country's new chancellor.
"I am not sure about a telephone conversation but, surely, the president will send a congratulatory message," Peskov told reporters.
There have been no contacts with the new chancellor and his team yet, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
