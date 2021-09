Putin's planned bilateral meetings at CSTO, SCO summits postponed

Planned bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summits in Dushanbe, scheduled for this week, are postponed until next such occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin will participate in the summits via videoconference due to the need to self-isolate after several COVID-19 cases were detected in the president's entourage. Iranian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that Putin may hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the SCO summit.

"No, bilateral meetings will not be held via the videoconference, they are postponed until next opportunity," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

