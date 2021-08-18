Qatar, Germany call for peaceful power transition in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover

During a phone talk between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, the two sides called for stepping up necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation and peaceful power transition in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

Qatar and Germany exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the world, especially the drastic change in the situation in Afghanistan, reported Xinhua.

The Qatari emir stressed the importance of continuing peace talks and efforts to achieve reconciliation and a peaceful power transition in Afghanistan, the emir's office said in a statement.

Since last September, Qatar has hosted rounds of negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which have not made any significant progress due to the differences between the two parties.

Taliban has a political office in Doha, as Qatar hosts several Taliban leaders, including its political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who left for Kandahar on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital.

The terror group is in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul.

Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

( With inputs from ANI )

