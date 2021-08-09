Qatar to host 2 meetings this week on Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 9 As the Taliban is gaining ground in Afghanistan amid intense fighting with the security forces, Qatar is hosting two meetings this week in an effort to end the bloody clashes in the war-torn country.

According to a Khaama News report, a meeting between representatives of Afghanistan, Russia, the US, and the UN will take place in Doha.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with State Minister in Peace Affairs Sayed Saadat Mansoor Naderi is due to leave Kabul for Doha on Monday evening.

On Wednesday, the second meeting will be attended by US special representative to Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad and diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, and China, the Khaama News report said.

The report added that consultations were on between members of Taliban's political office based in Doha and the negotiating team of the Afghan government.

Wednesday's meeting "is aimed at making both parties in Afghanistan resume meaningful intra-Afghan peace negotiations", Khaama News said.

The two meetings will follow the lead of the UNSC's special session on Afghanistan and will seek a political settlement in the war-ravaged country.

