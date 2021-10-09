Rally against Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Canada

Chandigarh, Oct 9 South As in Canada's British Columbia came together to protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri which erupted on October 3, claiming the lives of nine persons, including four farmers.

Organised by Radical Desi, an online magazine that covers alternate politics, the rally was held on Friday right outside the Indian Visa and Passport Application Center in Surrey.

The participants demanded justice for the victims' families and the arrests of those involved, besides the suspension of Mishra.

The farmers have been holding peaceful protests against the farm laws. They believe the laws threaten their livelihood and have been camping outside New Delhi since November last.

The participants at the Surrey rally demanded action against the father and son and the repeal of the farm laws.

A moment of silence was held at the start of the rally and the victims' names were read out on the occasion.

Raman Kashyap, a freelance journalist, who died during the violence that followed the killing of the four farmers was also remembered.

Those in attendance held out signs asking for justice to the victims.

Among the speakers were renowned community activists Rakesh Kumar, Imtiaz Popat, Kulwinder Singh, Kesar Singh Baghi, media personalities Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal, Navjot Dhillon and Radical Desi director Gurpreet Singh.

Story writer Harpreet Sekha was also present.

