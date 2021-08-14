Rare turtles rescued in Pune brought to native habitat in NE
By IANS | Published: August 14, 2021 05:09 PM2021-08-14T17:09:05+5:302021-08-14T17:20:08+5:30
Guwahati, Aug 14 A total of 63 endangered turtles belonging to five species, which were rescued in Pune, ...
Next
Guwahati, Aug 14 A total of 63 endangered turtles belonging to five species, which were rescued in Pune, have been brought to their native habitat in northeast India after an 18-hour-long flight journey.
The endangered species have been housed at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, officials said on Saturday.
According to Shailendra Singh, Director of Turtle Survival Alliance's
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app