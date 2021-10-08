RBI's monetary policy, upcoming Q2 results' expectations lift equities

Mumbai, Oct 8 India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - traded in the green during Friday's late afternoon trade session after RBI's monetary policy boosted sentiments.

Besides, positive global cues and investors' expectations of healthy Q2 results kept the market buoyed.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,153.02 points around 2.30 p.m., up 475.19 points or 0.80 per cent.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,919.90 points, up by 129.55 points or 0.73 per cent.

According to Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research: "Indian Equity benchmarks continued to trade in green after some marginal downfall in the afternoon session. Sentiments were upbeat as the RBI stated that India's growth rate has been improving and the projection for GDP for the financial year (FY22) has been retained at 9.5 percent."

"RBI's policy kept the market sentiments bullish. Domestic sentiments impacted by positive cues from other Asian markets."

