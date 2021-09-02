Record placements for UoH 2020-21 batch students

Hyderabad, Sep 2 The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced that as many as 396 of its students have received placement offers for the year 2020-21.

This is the highest number of placements in the university's history.

Students have achieved placements in many 'reputed' organisations, public as well as private sector, and in 'numerous' fields.

The employers include companies such as TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr. Reddy's, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra, a UoH release stated on Thursday.

Of the total placements, the campus placement guidance advisory bureau (PGAB) had found placements for around 221 students, just before the lockdown in March 2020.

These students were picked up by companies which visited the campus, the release noted.

Meanwhile, post-lockdown, from May 2021, companies were conducting video interviews and online assessments as they could not physically visit the university campus.

As per the final tally, 396 students have been placed in 213 companies for the year 2020-21, the university officials stated.

Prof Salman Abdul Moiz, Professor-in-charge for PGAB said, "It's gratifying to note that against the heavy odds such as Covid-19 lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch students. We are confident that the successfully placed students will continue to keep the flag of UoH flying high".

