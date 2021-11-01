Reliance Retail unveils premium shopping mall Jio World Drive

Mumbai, Nov 1 Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary on Monday unveiled the premium shopping mall Jio World Drive (JWD) in Mumbai.

As per Reliance Retail, the mall offers a slew of innovative concepts in "entertainment, F&B, retail, culture etc," - many of which are being experimented for the first time in India.

Notably, the JWD will house India's first ever open-air rooftop theatre Jio Drive-in which will open on November 5.

It will be operated by PVR and would have capacity for 290 cars and boasts of the biggest cinema screen in town.

"It is not just a brand or a place, but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail.

"This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio Drive-In theatre."

Besides, the JWD will feature Mumbai's members only club - The Bay Club.

It will be plush with advanced sports and athletic facilities, the 'Bay Club' is one of the finest sports and recreation corporate and lifestyle facilities in the city.

Furthermore, JWD will also offer a concept-driven cuisines offered which is expected to elevate the gustatory experience of the customer to a whole new level.

Also, soon to be launched at JWD is Nine Dine, a multi-cuisine casual-dine experience which would offer an amalgamation of nine global cuisine outlets.

"All our F&B concepts are designed keeping in mind the refined sensibilities of the modern-day gourmand. Each of them offers something unique and wholesome appealing to a wider set of audiences. Coupled with technology and personalised service, these F&B formats will be trendsetters. That's what inspired us to create Freshpik," said Ambani.

In addition, the brand is leveraging innovation to spark curiosity and trigger conversations about art as well.

Embedded across JWD are exquisite art installations by renowned artists from India and across the world, setting a new precedent in democratising art and making it accessible to all.

"Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth," said Ambani.

An extension of JWD is the soon-to-launch Jio World Centre.

