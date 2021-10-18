Religious events at Baghambari Math to be live streamed

Prayagraj, Oct 18 Mahant Balbir Giri, the newly-appointed head of the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj, has decided that all religious discourses at the Math, including 'aarti' at the Bade Hanuman temple, will be live streamed on YouTube.

The Mahant said that he would soon launch a YouTube channel that will also show recordings of all important religious ceremonies of the Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Bade Hanuman temple.

Content would be uploaded on the channel on a regular basis, he said.

The step is being seen by many as an effort of the newly-appointed Mahant to resume the task of propagating the Sanatan Dharma after weeks of turbulence following the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief and Baghambari Gaddi Math head, Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging in his room on September 20.

"The clips of puja at Bade Hanuman temple have been uploaded on YouTube in the past too, but only occasionally. Now we will be uploading content for the devotees on a regular basis on the dedicated YouTube channel that will also live stream events, from time to time, of both the Bade Hanuman temple, the Math and the Lord Baghambeshwar Mahadev temple of Lord Shiva located within the Math," said Mahant Balbir Giri.

"We perform 'abhishek' at the Lord Baghambeshwar Mahadev temple on daily basis and this will be shown on the YouTube channel for the very first time. Likewise, on all major festivals and auspicious days, various religious activities are performed at the Math, which would also be shared with the people through this channel."

The Mahant further said that some of the events that the people would be able to see online, include 'Akhand Shat Chandi Path' performed during Navratris, the bhandara or community meal held on Guru Purnima and the 'abhishek' of Lord Shiva during the pious month of 'Shravan'.

"We plan to also showcase the Vedic mantra recitation by the batuks or child scholars enrolled in Shri Mahant Vicharanand Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, located on Baghamabari Gaddi Math campus, through the channel," he said.

"Though all saints and senior workers of the Math and the priests of the Bade Hanuman temple, who are tech savvy would help in content generation, the rights to manage the content upload on the YouTube channel would be handled by me and one other person only. This is being done to ensure that only appropriate and befitting content gets uploaded."

