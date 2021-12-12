Religious scholar shot dead in Afghanistan's Farah

Kabul, Dec 12 Unidentified armed men have shot dead a religious scholar in Afghanistan's western Farah province, a top official said on Sunday.

According to Badrudin, head of the culture and information department of the province, the murder took place on Saturday in the capital of Farah and the culprits fled the scene after committing the crime, reports Xinhua news agency.

Badrudin said security personnel have launched a search operation for the perpetrators.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

