Renault, Geely Automobile join hands; Renault Samsung will develop eco-friendly car with LYNK&CO

Renault Samsung Motors will jointly develop eco-friendly cars with LYNK&CO, a joint venture of China's Geely Automotive Group and Volvo Motors Group.

Renault Group in France and Geely Holdings in China announced on the 9th that they have signed an MOU agreement to establish a Korea-China joint venture.

The joint venture will reportedly release a hybrid car under the name of Renault brand in the Chinese market, and Renault Samsung is going to develop a new eco-friendly car with LYNK&CO in the Korean market. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

