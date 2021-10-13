Repeated tremors force people to leave village in K'taka

Kalaburgi (Karnataka), Oct 13 Panicked by repeated earthquakes, people of Gadikeshwara village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburgi district have started leaving the area fearing for their lives.

The villagers explained that they felt a mild earthquake on Tuesday as well three times and they do not want to take any chance.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who visited the village on Tuesday night, called up Revenue Minister R. Ashok from the spot and asked him to direct the District Commissioner to construct sheds and provide facilities for the people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened an emergency meeting with the officers of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Bommai directed the officials to establish relief centres and provide compensation for the damages caused to houses by the tremors.

He also directed officials to submit a report on repeated earthquakes in the north Karnataka districts of Kalaburgi and Vijayapura.

Already more than 50 per cent of people have left the village as they have been facing the problem for five years. Those who dared to stay back slept in the open fields with their children.

Deputy Commissioner Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna explained that the team of geologists and SNDMC, who visited the place, have opined that light tremors and sounds are common during rainy and winter seasons because of the movements of layers of earth.

The villagers have been told that these tremors will not endanger their lives. The experts have been called again to spend some time with the villagers and create awareness among them.

"I will also reside in the village to build confidence among villagers," Jyotsna said.

