Representatives of 10 nations, Taliban to take part in Moscow format meeting; discussion likely on Afghan humanitarian crisis

Russia on Tuesday said that the representatives of 10 countries and a high-level Taliban delegation will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan.

The meeting hosted by Russia will take place on Wednesday. During the meeting, the discussion will focus on the military and political situation in Afghanistan, the formation of an inclusive government and the international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Sputnik reported.

"On October 20, Moscow will host the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. Representatives of 10 regional countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement, representing Afghanistan, plan to participate in the event. Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov will deliver an address to the participants of the meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There are plans to discuss the prospects of military and political developments in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government. They will also touch upon consolidating the global community's effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. A joint statement is planned to be adopted following the meeting," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, wrote on Twitter.

According to his statement, the Taliban plan to hold negotiations with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest during their visit to Moscow.

The Moscow format was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India, the Russian news agency reported.

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. The Ministry of External Affairs yesterday said India has received an invitation to the Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan on October 20 and will be participating in it.

( With inputs from ANI )

