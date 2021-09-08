'Republic of Afghanistan' condemns announcement by Taliban cabinet, calls it 'illegitimate'

The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable."

After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are old guards of the outfit.

"The decision goes against the will of the absolute majority of the people of Afghanistan, international agreements, relevant United Nations Security Council and United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions and undermines the national interests of Afghanistan, including security, stability, unity and prosperity of the country and its people," statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan read.

After the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15 and Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the group declared themselves as the country's ruler. Meanwhile, former vice president Amrullah Saleh a few days later declared himself as the caretaker president.

The statement issued by "Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan" said this "Taliban cabinet" will result in undermining Afghanistan's political, ethnic and social diversity, lead to increased tensions and also undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country.

"Moreover, it goes without saying that the Taliban have once again reaffirmed their blatant disregard and violation of the fundamental rights and important role of Afghan women and other segments of the society. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as enshrined in Afghanistan's Constitution, as the supreme law of the led, and manifested in the tri-colored flag is cherished amongst all Afghans inside and outside the country and is flying at all Afghan diplomatic missions."

The statement noted that the constitution serves as the main source of legitimacy for upholding and advancing the national interest, territorial integrity, sovereignty, Islamic values and independence of Afghanistan.

"On the contrary, the announcement of the so-called Taliban cabinet is comprised of individuals who not only are against the national security and stability of Afghanistan but who also pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and global community at large. All diplomatic missions of the I.R. of Afghanistan will continue their normal functions and duties based on the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."

( With inputs from ANI )

