Residential building catches fire in eastern Afghanistan

A multi-storey residential building in Afghanistan's Nangarhar caught fire on Friday, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The incident took place in the country's fifth-largest city of Jalalabad, the source said, noting that the building's lower story is occupied by shops, while the rest by apartments.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Firefighters have already arrived at the scene.

( With inputs from ANI )

