Residential building collapse kills 9 in western Georgia

Nine people were killed after a multi-block residential building collapsed in Georgia's Black Sea town of Batumi, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday.

A ninth body has been recovered from the rubble of the residential building, the country's Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told local media.

He said no one else was left in the rubble, calling an end to the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the ministry has detained three people for illegal construction works causing the collapse.

The collapse, which happened on Friday, was reportedly caused by violation of construction procedures that had damaged its retaining wall.

Georgia has declared Oct. 11 a day of mourning for the tragedy. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

