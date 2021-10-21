Restaurant blast in China kills 1, injures 33

Beijing, Oct 21 One person was killed and 33 others were injured in an explosion on Thursday at a restaurant in Shenyang, capital of China's Liaoning province, according to authorities.

The blast took place at around 8.20 a.m. at the restaurant in Taiyuannan Street in Heping District, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor