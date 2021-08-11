Retired cop held for rape of minor

Kanpur, Aug 11 A retired police inspector, Dinesh Chandra Tripathi, has been arrested on charges of raping a 13-year-old daughter of his tenant.

The girl's father lodged a complaint against the accused at Chakeri police station late Monday.

According to Inspector Chakeri, Amit Tomar, "After registration of FIR under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act, the accused was arrested from his home." He was arrested on Tuesday, and produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

Tripathi, a resident of Prayagraj, owns a house in Chakeri, and had rented it to a couple from Maharajpur.

The couple have two children, a 17-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. The girl's father told police that he and his wife run tiffin service.

Tripathi had come to the city three days ago and on Sunday night, both children were watching TV in his room. Later, the son went to his room to sleep, but the daughter stayed there to watch TV.

When the daughter did not return for a long time, the girl's parents went to Tripathi's room, where they found him outraging the modesty of the minor.

The victim's father said that on being caught, the accused threatened the family with dire consequences if they lodged a complaint.

