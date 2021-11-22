Rising economic indicators point to India shaping up for 'growth decade': Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India is working on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' just like the United States embarked on a 'Build Back Better' framework.

While welcoming United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai at a reception in New Delhi, Goyal said the Indian economy has recovered sharply and the rising economic indicators point towards 'India shaping up for a growth decade'.

He said India and US have gained strength over years due to defence cooperation and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has given it a new boost.

Tai is on a two-day visit to India and is accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.

Goyal said India-US bilateral trade is showing a robust increase.

The minister said that rising economic indicators point towards "India shaping up for a growth decade" and referred to Moody's rating upgrade, flourishing foreign trade, highest-ever FDI, robust GST collection, strong fundamentals and vibrant Startup ecosystem.

He said India is also implementing the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, having administered over 1.1 billion doses and has plan to manufacture five billion doses next year, to help serve and secure all of humanity.

Goyal said that India and US partnership can not only help each other but the entire world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Citizens from both our countries look towards India-US partnerships with great optimism and hope. This is a partnership that can not only help each other but the entire world to recover from the pandemic. As the 35th President of US John F Kennedy said, 'If not us, who? If not now, when? Today, we have the power to create history, start our journey towards a new era of growth and show the world that with good intentions and substantive action, we can create a brighter future together," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor