"Risk related to Omicron very high": WHO warns countries ahead of rising cases

The new Covid-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organization warned Monday."If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," WHO said in a technical note, adding though that "to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported. "Nations rushed to ban flights to slow the spread of Omicron on Friday, while stock markets and oil prices plunged on fears surrounding the variant, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery.

Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, South Africa, Switzerland (probable case), and the UK have all reported cases even as countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.Omicron variant was first reported to WHO on Nov. 24 from South Africa, where infections have risen steeply. It has since spread to at least 13 countries. Most have so far reported imported cases spotted in travelers from the African nation and other places. Still, the spread shows the difficulties of curtailing new strains of Covid-19.Council of Scientific and Industrial Research chief Dr Shekhar C Mande said India is observing the Omicron situation in other countries. "Surveillance is on, if the virus reaches India we will come to know. It is concerning as it has accumulated over 30 mutations, 26 of which are unique." The WHO said it could take several weeks to complete studies of Omicron to see if there are any changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.