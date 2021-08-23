Robbers loot jewellery shop in Mysuru, shoot passerby dead

Mysuru, Aug 23 In a shocking incident, a gang of robbers shot a passerby in the head, after targeting a jewel store in Mysuru on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chandru (23), a resident of Dadadahalli.

According to police, the robbers, coming out of the Amruth Gold and Silver shop after the crime, saw Chandru approach and opened fire at him, fearing he may try to apprehend them or alert the public. One of the bullets hit Chandru on the head and he died on the spot.

The robbers had barged into the shop, situated on the main road, lowered its shutters and tied up the owner, Dharmendra, before looting it.

The value of robbed jewels and gold is yet to be ascertained.

Police are also yet to find out how the robbers escaped from the spot, and are searching railway and bus stations, and at all exit points of the city.

Vidyaranyapura police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation. The police have launched a hunt for the robbers who committed the crime on the arterial road and in a crowded place.

The public have expressed shock over the incident.

The police have requested the people to give any information on robbers to 9480802264 and 9480802200.

