RS Chairman assures Mongolian delegation of India's commitment to deepen strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], December 1 Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday assured a Mongolian delegation of India's commitment to further deepening its Strategic Partnership with the country.

Noting that Buddhism is a special connect between India and Mongolia, Naidu expressed that both the countries share civilizational, historical, spiritual, and cultural ties.

Naidu recalled the historical, spiritual, and cultural ties between the two countries and assured full support of India to the development of Mongolia.

"India is fully committed to further deepening its multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," said the Rajya Sabha Chairman while his meeting with Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman, State Great Khural of Mongolia, and other members of the Parliamentary Delegation of Mongolia.

Welcoming the delegation, Naidu congratulated Gombojav and the people of Mongolia on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of their independence as well as on the 60th anniversary of accession to the UN.

While speaking on the cooperation between the two countries to contain Covid-19, Naidu said that the deadly pandemic remains a global challenge and both countries have been able to support each other in facing the challenges.

He conveyed his gratitude to the government of Mongolia and the India-Mongolia Parliamentary friendship Group in particular for extending timely and valuable support to India.

Naidu also expressed his happiness that India became the first country to support Mongolia through the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines.

Speaking on Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the role of regular exchanges and cooperation between two Parliaments is instrumental in steering our multifaceted bilateral relations.

On bilateral relations between the two countries, Naidu recalled the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mongolia in 2015 and the visit of the Mongolian President to India in 2019 that brought about a paradigm shift in bilateral relations by establishing Strategic Partnership.

The Vice President also pointed out that Buddhism is a special connect between the two countries and to deepen this shared Buddhist heritage, India's National Mission for Manuscripts has undertaken printing of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts.

He was also delighted to note that based on the request of the Gandan Monastery, India is extending assistance for digitization of Buddhist manuscripts there. Naidu further stated that India is committed to deepening Buddhist heritage with Mongolia and also providing dedicated scholarships for studies in Buddhism in India. While speaking on the development projects undertaken by India in Mongolia, the Vice President stated that the timely completion of Development projects is of utmost importance. He also expressed happiness over the progress of the Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia as it will greatly enhance Mongolia's energy security. He also stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre of Excellence in IT, Communication and outsourcing would be a visible symbol of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Speaking on the Cooperation in education and capacity building, Naidu said that it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that more than 3,500 Mongolian professionals in various sectors, including IT and engineering, have benefitted under the Government of India scholarships in the last 3 decades. He further expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between the General Agency for Border Protection (GABP) and Border Security Force (BSF) and also between Defense Ministries of two countries.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman highlighted that an upgraded Control and Command Centre of GABP was launched recently with the support of the Government of India and also desired to see early establishment of the Cyber Security Training Centre (CSTC) in Mongolia. Naidu also expressed India's interest in continuing its participation in both the Khaan Quest multilateral exercise as well as the annual joint military exercise - Nomadic Elephant. While speaking on the Multilateral Cooperation and Climate Change, Naidu appreciated the Mongolian President's announcement during UNGA and COP26 to plant 1 billion trees to combat desertification and land degradation. Shri Naidu also emphasized the importance of working together to address the common challenge of climate change. The visiting Speaker of Mongolian Parliament Gombojov Zandanshatar described India as a land of 3 'Ds'- Democracy, Development, and Dhamma (Buddhist word for Dharma).

Leading an 11 member Parliamentary delegation at a meeting with Naidu today, Gombojov described India as a spiritual neighbor. Naidu complimented him for his apt summing up of India.

Gombojov made Naidu wear a sweater brought from Mongolia and even buttoned it. Mongolian delegation also invited Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha to visit Mongolia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor