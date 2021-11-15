Russia adds 38,420 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 38,420 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,109,094, the official monitoring and response centre said Monday.

The daily count has been under 40,000 for three consecutive days.

In the past 24 hours, the national death toll from the epidemic grew by 1,211 to 256,597 and the number of recoveries increased by 27,972 to 7,812,557.

The number of active cases thus increased to 1,039,940 and the mortality rate stood at about 2.82 per cent, the centre said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,789 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,898,951. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

