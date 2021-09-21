Russia, China, Pak urge Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Russian and Chinese Envoys to Afghanistan on Tuesday urged former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan that respect women rights and promote equal right of education for all Afghans.

Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan was also present in the meeting, Abdullah Abdullah informed in a tweet.

"We exchanged views on the current developments in the country, & welcomed the role of AFG's neighbours in achieving peace, stability & inclusive government. They emphasised on formation of an inclusive government acceptable to all, peace, stability, moderate policy, respecting women rights, equal right of education for all Afghans & regional cooperation," Abdullah tweeted.

President's Envoy Zamir Kabulov, Special Envoy Yue Xiaoyong represented Russia and China respectively during the meeting.

Several countries have been reiterating the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan but the group continue to crack down on minority and women.

Afghans will organise a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on International Day of Peace on September 21 against "illegal takeover of Afghanistan" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities" by the Taliban regime, a rights activist said.

On Monday, the Taliban barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males into the building, an employee of the ministry said.

Meanwhile, women in different parts of Kabul are also holding demonstrations to include women in the government formed by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

