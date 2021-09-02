Russia confirms 18,985 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs

Russia registered 18,985 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached 6,956,318, the country's response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 18,985 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,466 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27%.

Moscow confirmed 1,864 new coronavirus cases over the past day. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,330 new cases and the Moscow region with 614 new cases.

The response center reported 798 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 184,812.

In the same 24 hours, 18,669 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 6,218,048. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor