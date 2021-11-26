Russia, India, China note concerns over Afghanistan situation, call for immediate, unhindered humanitarian assistance for country

Russia, India and China on Friday noted concerns regarding the dramatic change in the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country.

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China-- Sergey Lavrov, S Jaishankar, and Wang Yi-- met virtually on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues including Afghanistan, COVID-19, climate change. After the talks, the ministers issued a 35-point joint communique.

In the statement, the ministers said they exchanged views on further strengthening the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral cooperation and also discussed various regional and international issues of importance.

On Afghanistan, the ministers expressed their determination to counter the spread of illicit drug trafficking in opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond, saying it poses a serious threat to regional security and stability and provides funding for terrorist organizations.

The ministers also advocated a peaceful, secure, united, sovereign, stable and prosperous inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbours.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis in August after the Taliban seized control of Kabul after months of fighting. The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Ministers called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to be provided to Afghanistan. The Ministers also emphasized on the central role of the UN in Afghanistan.

"They called on the Taliban to take actions in accordance with the results of all the recently held international and regional formats of interaction on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan," the joint statement read.

On terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, the ministers stressed the necessity of urgent elimination of UNSC proscribed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIL and others for lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region.

"The ministers acknowledged the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for lasting peace. They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country," the statement read.

Besides Afghanistan, the ministers also discussed the situation in Myanmar, Gaza, Korean Peninsula, Syria and Yemen.

The ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar, according to the joint statement.

They expressed support to the efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) aimed at implementation of its Five-Point Consensus in cooperation with Myanmar. They called on all sides to refrain from violence.

The ministers underlined the importance of lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. They expressed their support for a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to resolve all issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula.

The ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

They expressed their conviction that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict. They also reaffirmed their support to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in full compliance with UNSC Resolution 2254.

They also expressed grave concern over the ongoing conflict in Yemen which affects the security and stability not only of Yemen, but also of the entire region, and has caused what is being called by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian crisis currently in the world.

They called for a complete cessation of hostilities and the establishment of an inclusive, Yemeni-led negotiation process mediated by the UN. They also stressed the importance of providing urgent humanitarian access and assistance to all Yemenis.

( With inputs from ANI )

