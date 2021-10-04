Russia may convene UNSC session to hear report on actions of US-led coalition in Afghanistan: Diplomat

Russia may convene a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the foreseeable future where the US-led coalition would have to report on its actions in Afghstan, according to a top Russian diplomat.

"We are not ruling out the possibility to request in the foreseeable future to convene a UNSC meeting to hear a report by representatives of the Western coalition on activities on the Afghan territory," said Special Presidential Representative Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The top Russian envoy for Afghstan stated that Moscow currently does not intend to raise the issue of the possible lifting of sanctions on the Taliban in the UNSC.

"We believe that it is too early to raise the issue of Russia's initiating a UNSC meeting to remove the Taliban from international sanctions lists. We see that at this stage the global community shows quite a restrained reaction to the Taliban's first steps in power," Kabulov said and added that Russia sees similar approaches to the official recognition of the new Kabul authorities.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow does not rule out that the UNSC may revise sanctions on the Taliban but believes there is no need to hurry, as Russia's position depends on the movement's further actions. "We do not rule out the revision of the sanctions regime against the Taliban in the future but we believe it is expedient not to rush at this stage," Kabulov said.

While formulating its stand, Russia will be guided by "the Taliban authorities' practical policies and implementation of their promises to form an inclusive power structure representing interests of the country's key ethnic and political forces," the diplomat told Sputnik.

Taliban has been criticised by various sections of the international community since its seizure of power in August. Members of the international community have rebuked the outfit for opting for an all-male and non-inclusive interim government.

Last month, the Security Council unmously had adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghstan (UNAMA), specifying the importance of "equal and mengful participation" of women in public life.

The resolution also emphasises "the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government", in the wake of the Taliban takeover on 15 August.

It further highlights the importance of "upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities."

( With inputs from ANI )

