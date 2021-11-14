Russia ready to help resolve crisis on Polish-Belarusian border: Putin
November 14, 2021
Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are ready to do everything possible to help [resolve the crisis], if, of course, there is something that depends on us," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
