Russia ready to help resolve crisis on Polish-Belarusian border: Putin

Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to do everything possible to help [resolve the crisis], if, of course, there is something that depends on us," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

