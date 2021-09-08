Russia records 18,024 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 18,024 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,425 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,065,904, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 18,024 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,367 cases (7.6 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26 per cent.

St Petersburg has the highest number of new cases with 1,430 daily infections, up from 626 the day before. It was followed by Moscow with 1,269 cases, up from 1,187, and the Moscow region with 673 cases, up from 880.

The response center reported 797 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 795 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 189,582.

In the same 24 hours, 18,262 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 17,243 the day before, bringing the total to 6,320,512. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor