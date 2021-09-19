Russia records 20,174 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Russia registered 20,174 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,274,928, the federal response center said on Sunday.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases at 2,376, St. Petersburg the second highest with 1,834, the Moscow region the third highest with 1,004.

In the same 24 hours, 793 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 13,418 recoveries were recorded across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor