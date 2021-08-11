Russia records 21,571 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 21,571 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,378 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,512,859, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 21,571 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,740 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,076 daily infections, up from 1,639 cases the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,804 new cases, down from 1,811, and the Moscow region with 1,054 cases, down from 1,309.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 167,241.

In the same 24 hours, 20,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,729 the day before, bringing the total to 5,808,777. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

