Russia records 22,041 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours
By ANI | Published: September 25, 2021 03:02 PM2021-09-25T15:02:31+5:302021-09-25T15:10:07+5:30
Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the federal response centre said Saturday.
Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the federal response centre said Saturday.
Moscow registered the largest number of new cases in this period with 3,211; St Petersburg the second largest with 1,907, Moscow region the third largest with 1,106.
In the same 24 hours, 16,325 recoveries from COVID-19 and 822 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app