Russia records 22,498 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Russia registered 22,498 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,420,913, the federal response center said Sunday.

In the same 24 hours, 805 deaths of patients with the coronavirus and 13,671 recoveries were recorded across the country.

Moscow registered the highest number of new cases with 3,275; St Petersburg the second highest with 2,055; Moscow region the third highest with 1,215. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor